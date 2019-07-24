Nancy Gross is accustomed to hearing turkeys “body slam” the glass doors in her basement.
Gross, who lives along U.S. 52 near the line dividing Jackson and Dubuque counties, said the large birds routinely crash into her french doors, dust themselves off and retreat back into the wild. It’s just one of those quirks that comes with living outside a city center.
But sometimes something a little more interesting — and rare — than a turkey comes along.
“I looked up and there it was,” said Gross, recalling her face-to-face encounter with a bobcat. “We have rock that goes around (the back porch). It was standing in the rock looking in at me. The only thing I could think of was it saw its reflection.”
Gross darted back up the stairs to retrieve her phone so she could snap a picture of the retreating cat.
“It looks like he’s just turning around to look,” she said.
Bobcats are the most common of the three species of wild cat that are native to Iowa. Their peers — the lynx and the mountain lion — are few and far between.
But bobcat sightings still are fairly uncommon, according to the Iowa Department of Natural Resources. The reclusive critters rarely show themselves to humans, preferring to hunt rabbits, mice and squirrels ins relative anonymity.
“They’re a very, very secretive animal,” said Brian Preston, executive director of Dubuque County Conservation. “They are no danger to humans. Really, if I see one, I would treasure that. It’s not something that’s common to get a good look at. Take some pictures. Enjoy it.”
Bobcats were listed as endangered in Iowa in 1977. But the animals have rebounded thanks to conservation efforts, and bow hunters even are permitted to hunt them during a limited season.
However, for most of the year and in most of the state, the animals still are protected. So leave them alone, Preston said.
“It’s illegal to harass or harm them,” he said.
In all his years working in conservation, Preston has helped release injured bobcats back in to the wild and has encountered multiple deceased bobcats. But he has yet to spy one in the wild.
“That’s still one of my goals, to see one out in the wild, in their natural habitat,” Preston said. “I would feel really fortunate.”