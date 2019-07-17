SPECIAL AUDIENCE
Today
Senior Citizen Activities, 10 a.m., Hills and Dales Lifetime Center, 3505 Stoneman Road. 10-11 a.m. senior exercise class; (12:15-4 p.m. first and third Wednesdays ladies card; 12:15-4 p.m. first and third Wednesdays ladies bridge, dining room); 12:15-4 p.m. open euchre.
Mr. and Mrs. Lincoln Visit Dubuque: A Presentation by John Pregler, 6:30 p.m., Hotel Julien Dubuque, 200 Main St., Grande Ballroom. Pregler has a blog called TheLensofHistory.com.
The Salvation Army, 1099 Iowa St. 9 a.m.-4 p.m. open chapel, 5:30 p.m. Bible study.
Thursday
Senior Citizen Activities, 11:30 a.m., Hills and Dales Lifetime Center, 3505 Stoneman Road. 11:30 a.m. lunch; noon-5 p.m. sit-and-sew club; 6:30-7:30 p.m. yoga.
Farmers Market, 2 p.m., Dyersville, Iowa, area Chamber of Commerce, 1100 16th Ave. Court SE.
Cruisin’ Thursdays Car Show, 4:30 p.m., Sinsinawa Avenue, East Dubuque, Ill. Live music. Details: 815-747-3416.
Gary’s Graffiti Nights, 5 p.m., Kennedy Mal, 55 John F. Kennedy Road, l parking lot. Cooler-friendly. No animals. Details: 563-557-9440.
Big Band and Oldies Dance, 5 p.m., American Legion Hall, 1306 Delhi St. Dance music from big band to oldies, plus requests.
PERFORMING ARTS
Today
All-American Music, 4 p.m., Eagle Point Park, 2601 Shiras Ave., band shell.
Lou Oswald, 7 p.m., Stone Cliff Winery, 600 Star Brewery Drive, suite 100.
Karaoke with Becky McMahon, 8:30 p.m., Denny’s Lux Club, 3050 Asbury Road.
Thursday
Blu Flame, 7 p.m., Stone Cliff Winery, 600 Star Brewery Drive, suite 100.
“Godspell,” 7:30 p.m., Five Flags Theater, 405 Main St.
Karaoke with Becky McMahon, 8 p.m., Odd Fellows, 481 Locust St.
Round Midnight, 8 p.m., The Smokestack, 62 E. Seventh St.
“Disney and Cameron Macintosh’s Mary Poppins,” 7:30 p.m., The Grand Opera House, 135 W. Eighth St.
VISUAL ARTS
Today
Wednesday Night Movie, 8 p.m., The Smokestack, 62 E. Seventh St.
LITERARY ARTS
Today
Story Time, 9 a.m., Dubuque County Library, Peosta branch, 8342 NICC Drive. A half-hour of stories, early literacy activities, songs and crafts designed for ages 3-6, with an adult, but every child is welcome.
Story Time, 10 a.m., Dubuque County Library, Epworth branch, 110 Bierman Road. A half-hour of stories, early literacy activities, songs and crafts designed for ages 3-6, with an adult,
but every child is welcome.
Sensory Play Time, 11:15 a.m., Dubuque County Library, Farley Drexler branch, 405 Third Avenue NE. A half-hour to touch, feel and explore at different sensory stations for ages 2-kindergarten.
Edible Planet, 1:15 p.m., Dubuque County Library, Asbury branch, 5290 Grand Meadows Drive. Second-fifth grade. Learn about the Earth’s layers by building a model with edible materials. Then enjoy a planet-sized snack. Pre-registration required.
Building Relationships, 3 p.m., Dubuque County Library, Asbury branch, 5290 Grand Meadows Drive. Presented by the Riverview Center, attendees can learn about connecting with people in safe and healthy ways. For ages seventh grade and older.
Thursday
Story Time, 10 a.m., Dubuque County Library, Asbury branch, 5290 Grand Meadow Drive. A half-hour of stories, early literacy activities, songs and crafts designed for ages 3-6, with an adult, but every child is welcome.
Sensory Play Time, 5:30 p.m., Dubuque County Library, Holy Cross branch, 895 Main St. A half-hour to touch, feel and explore at different sensory stations for ages 2-kindergarten.
COMMUNITY GROUPS
Today
Take Off Pounds Sensibly No. 285, 7 a.m., St. Paul Evangelical Lutheran Church, 2025 Jackson St. Details: 563-580-9641.
Rotary Club of Galena, 11:45 a.m., DeSoto House Hotel, 230 S. Main St., Galena, Ill.
YP Monthly Luncheon, 11:45 a.m., Grand River Center, 500 Bell St.
Sertoma Club, noon, Diamond Jo Casino, 301 Bell St. Details: 563-582-8179 or 563-590-0018.
Men’s Journey to Victory, 4 p.m., Nesler Centre, Eighth and Main streets, group room 2. A support group for men recovering from addictions or other life challenges. All men are welcome. Details: 563-495-1340.
Dubuque Gamblers Anonymous — Keep it Simple, 6 p.m., Northeast Iowa Community College, 680 Main St., room 112. Open support group meeting.
Al-Anon Westside AFG, 7 p.m., Al-Anon, 1646 Asbury Road, lower level, side entrance.
Al-Anon AFG, 8 p.m., United Church of Christ, 206 E. Platt St., Maquoketa, Iowa.
Wednesday Night Women’s AA Meeting, Dubuque Fellowship Club, 1166 Main St., lower level, enter from rear. Details: 563-588-1630.
Alcoholics Anonymous, Grand View United Methodist Church, 3342 John Wesley Drive. Details: 563-557-9196.
Alcoholics Anonymous: The Outcast Group, Multicultural Family Center, 1157 Central Ave. A 12-step open discussion group for men and women recovering from substance abuse. Details: 563-690-6042.
Thursday
Al-Anon/Alateen, noon, St. Columbkille Catholic Church, 1240 Rush St., Fogarty Hall.
Adult Children of Alcoholics and Dysfunctional Families, 6 p.m., Northeast Iowa Community College Town Clock Business Center, 680 Main St. Details: John W., 815-281-1041.
Alcoholics Anonymous, 7 p.m., Dubuque Fellowship Club, 1166 Main St. Founders speaker meeting. Details: 563-557-9196.
Sex Addicts Anonymous, 7 p.m., meets uptown. For those recovering from sex addiction. Details: 563-663-6701 and leave a message, or email dubuquesaa@gmail.com.
Eagles Auxiliary 568, 7 p.m., Eagles Club, 1175 Century Drive.
Al-Anon Night Beginners AFG, 7 p.m., MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center, 250 Mercy Drive, room 1A.
FOOD & DRINK
Thursday
Steak Night, 5 p.m., Asbury (Iowa) Eagles Club, 5900 Saratoga Road, No. 10. Includes a steak sandwich and all the trimmings. Cost is $10. Proceeds benefit the Eagles Community Fund.
Operation We Care Veteran’s Freedom Center Dinner, 5:30 p.m., Dubuque Moose Lodge, 2635 Windsor Ave. Social hour from 5:30 to 6:30. Dinner follows. Prime rib provided by Poor Man’s Catering. Guest speakers: Jim Wagner and Gary Dolphin. Cost is $50.
PURSUITS & HOBBIES
Today
Tri-State Independent Blind Society Bingo, 6:25 p.m., Tri-State Independent Blind Society, 1068 Cedar Cross Road. 6:25 p.m. warm-up and 7 p.m. regular games. $6 packs. One jackpot pays up to $1,000 and one up to $2,500.
Trivia for Dorks, 7 p.m., Dimensional Brewing Co., 67 Main St.
Thursday
Dungeons and Dragons Club, 2 p.m., Platteville (Wis.) Public Library, 225 W. Main St.
International Travel Club — Dubuque Area, 6 p.m., Multicultural Family Center, 1157 Central Ave. Building a travelers network and community in Dubuque area. Food and drinks provided. Details: facebook.com/InternationalTravelClubDubuqueArea.
Bingo, 6 p.m., Joliet Event Center, 781 Locust St. Early games start at 6:10, regular games start at 7. Refreshments, beer, mixed drinks and free popcorn.
St. Francis Xavier Bingo, 7 p.m., 104 Third St. SW, Dyersville, Iowa, parish hall.