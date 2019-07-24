There’s no reason to be alarmed, Donald Lewis says, about the 2-inch-long wasps you might see digging holes in the ground.
It’s cicada killer wasp season again in the tri-state area.
“They’re not aggressive, they’re not a threat, but they are large and they are a wasp,” said Lewis, an extension entomologist with Iowa State University.
Lewis said at least three different species of wasps dig nests in the ground in our area. The largest is the cicada killer wasp.
The long wasps are black with yellow markings and rust-colored wings. Their habits are indicated in their names.
“The emergence and activity of the cicada killer coincides with the appearance of the annual cicadas — the cicadas that buzz in the trees,” Lewis said. “The cicada killer wasp depends on the cicada to feed her young.”
Emerging near July 4, the cicada killer wasps live independently, rather than in colonies.
“We’re in prime time for them now,” said Nick Seiter, research assistant professor of field crop entomology for the University of Illinois. “They’re active this time of year, when cicadas are active. You get into areas with a little bit sandier soil or where the soil is a little bit loose and then you can get areas where you have quite a few of them.”
Lewis said the wasps divide duties between male and female.
“The female excavates a hole in the ground and finds a cicada in a tree,” Lewis said.
The female stings the cicada to paralyze it, then carries it back to the hole.
“The female has very little time to be bothered by you,” Lewis said.
Once she places the paralyzed cicada in the hole, she lays an egg on the captured insect, closes the hole and flies away.
“There’s an interesting twist to this,” Lewis said. “Some of the cicada killer wasps that you see that fly at you are males. Males cannot sting — they are completely harmless — only females have a stinger.”
The flying males are protecting their territory from other male wasps, Lewis said.
“Cicada killer wasps are usually done by the beginning of August and will disappear for the year,” Lewis said. “There will be cicada killer wasp offspring underground, feeding on paralyzed cicadas, for nearly 12 months until they dig their way out from underground to start the cycle again.”
Lewis said eliminating cicada killer wasps is only necessary in certain circumstances and reiterated that the females will only sting if handled or threatened by people.
“People are going to feel threatened by them, but we would like to live and let live,” he said. “Watch them from a distance, but when that is not possible, we can eliminate them.”
Lewis said elimination might be necessary if wasp holes are dug close to where curious, young children might be present.
“They will sting if you corner them, if you grab one or if you step on one,” Seiter said. “It’s pretty painful, I’ve been stung before.”
Wasp control involves inserting pesticide dust into the holes at night, when the wasps are burrowed inside.
“Cicada killer wasps are generally beneficial, and a nest in an out-of-the-way location, where it is not likely to be disturbed, should be left alone,” Lewis said.