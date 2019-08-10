Work to install dozens of curb ramps along Central Avenue in Dubuque will start Monday, Aug. 12, and impact traffic.
Crews will install 28 new ramps that comply with the Americans with Disabilities Act at intersections from Ninth to 21st streets, the city announced Friday. Underground utility work in the area also will be performed.
Those efforts will start Monday at the Central Avenue intersections with Ninth and 14th streets, according to a press release.
“Traffic control will be set up during construction and will be staged in two phases,” the release states. “Central Avenue will be reduced to one lane with work occurring on the east side of the roadway during phase one and the west side of the roadway during phase two. Pedestrian access/routes will be maintained throughout the project. The contractor will work with residents and businesses to maintain access to building entrances and to private driveways. On-street parking will be impacted during the construction phases.”
Plans call for Central to be resurfaced from Ninth to 21st streets next spring.
For more information, call the Dubuque Engineering Department at 563-589-4270.