The wife of former Vice President Joe Biden will make a stop this week in Dubuque.
Jill Biden will attend the opening of a campaign office for her husband at 799 Main St. The event is slated for 7 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 7.
Joe Biden is one of more than two dozen Democrats running for their party’s nomination to face Republican President Donald Trump in the 2020 election. While Joe and Jill will jointly attend an event in Burlington, Iowa, earlier on Wednesday, Joe will not make the trip to the Dubuque event, according to his campaign.
Joe Biden held a campaign event in Dubuque on April 30.