CASSVILLE, Wis. -- Cassville's famed car ferry will reopen -- again -- Thursday, Aug. 1, officials have announced.
The Pride of Cassville Car Ferry has been closed since July 22 due to high water levels on the Mississippi River. It will be open to passengers Thursday, and visitors are invited to "come take a ride," according to a Facebook post.
The popular ferry, which typically opens in early May, didn't make its first crossing until June 28 as a result of consistent flooding. Then on July 5, the ferry was closed for an 11-day stretch as a result of the high waters.