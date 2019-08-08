POTOSI, Wis. — The magic of Potosi Vacation Bible School is the sense of kinship and togetherness, say its young pupils.
Now that she has aged out of the program, Wynne Siegert, 13, helps volunteers at the school. She said learning about her faith over the years helps her live a better life.
“It really means a lot more if you have a whole bunch of people looking out for you,” Wynne said. “You have God and Jesus (too). They’re always watching out for you.”
Siegert was one of 150 people who attended the final night of Potosi VBS on Wednesday, which concluded with a live performance by Christian soul musician Michael Cochren at Livens Auditorium at Potosi High School.
The Indiana-based singer and songwriter has garnered national attention in the Christian music circuit, and was recently nominated for several K-Love Fan Awards at the Grand Ole Opry.
“I try to bring a message of hope and I try to bring a message of the Gospel with my music,” Cochren said. “A lot of that, really, is just telling my own story and all the mess-ups that I’ve done and how Jesus can still love someone like me — so you can love anybody.”
The concert was a special treat in celebration of Potosi VBS’ 15th anniversary. The four-day program, which began Sunday, has been held annually for elementary-school-age students and includes traditional camp activities like arts and crafts and singing, intermingled with religious education.
“We just want to share God’s good news with everyone,” said Potosi VBS organizer Amy Siegert, Wynne’s mother.
Seventy-six children from communities across Grant County participated. The program is interdenominational and financed with donations.
VBS organizers adopted a theme this year based on the “Indiana Jones” media franchise.
“We’re doing ‘Raiders of the Last Heart,’” Siegert said — a play on the 1981 film “Raiders of the Lost Ark.”
“We have skits, so Illinois Jones is one of our main characters,” she said. “They’re looking for treasures all week and they are finding out that the real treasure is in what kind of a person you are.”
Siegert started Potosi VBS in 2005 after she moved to the village and realized the area did not have a program.
She and her children previously attended a VBS in Belmont, but traveling from Potosi to attend was too time-consuming, she said.
Since the start of Potosi VBS, more than 100 volunteers have assisted, a fact that touches Siegert. Former students now bring their own children.
“It’s really a good feeling that we’re all in it together,” she said.
Unlike regular Sunday School, VBS includes games that are loads of fun, students said. Past years included a tightrope walk and inflatable water slide.
“I love sponge tag,” said Jesy Riniker, 10, of Ellenboro. “I love getting wet.”
Ayva Yager, 11, of Potosi, said her favorite games are the ones that emphasize teamwork.
“You just become friends,” she said.