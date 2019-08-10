A Dubuque County teen has been named Iowa dairy princess.
Julie Hammerand, 18, of Sherrill, was named the 66th Iowa dairy princess during a ceremony this week at the Iowa State Fair in Des Moines. She will hold the title for the next 12 months.
In the role, Hammerand “will spend the year serving as a goodwill ambassador for Iowa’s dairy farmers,” according to a press release. She will make public appearances to connect with consumers “and help them understand the dedication of dairy farm families to their cows, their land and the milk they produce.”
Hammerand will be a student at the University of Northern Iowa in the fall.