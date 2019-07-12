EAST DUBUQUE, Ill. — Authorities said a gun-toting East Dubuque man seriously injured a person with a machete before leading police on a vehicle chase through several residential yards.
Police were called to 202 Peace Pipe Lane in East Dubuque at 9:18 a.m. Thursday to investigate a report of a domestic assault involving a gun, according to a release from the Jo Daviess County Sheriff’s Department.
Just before authorities arrived on scene, the suspect, Joshua D. Glenn, 33, had fled the scene. Officers then pursued Glenn, who allegedly committed several traffic violations and drove through multiple yards.
Glenn eventually was arrested and a handgun and machete were recovered from the scene.
Authorities said his victim “received several lacerations from a machete,” and was transported to the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics in Iowa City. Victim information was not included in the release.