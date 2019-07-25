Multiple people are being treated for smoke inhalation and a cat was found dead after authorities responded to a fire this afternoon at a Dubuque apartment building. 

Firefighters responded at about 3:45 p.m. today to 1029 White St. after a fire was reported. By the time firefighters arrived, the apartment's occupants had partially extinguished the blaze, according to a press release.

It said the apartment's "occupants are being evaluated for smoke inhalation, and one cat was found dead in the apartment." 

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

