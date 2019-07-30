SHERRILL, Iowa – Authorities say a teenager was seriously injured in a single-vehicle crash Saturday evening on Finley’s Landing Road in Dubuque County.
William D. Carpenter, 18, of Dubuque, was transported to UnityPoint Health-Finley Hospital for treatment of serious injuries that are not believed to be life threatening, according to the Dubuque County Sheriff’s Department.
Authorities said Carpenter was traveling southeast on Finley’s Landing Road at 7:20 p.m. when a malfunction caused his steering to fail. The vehicle left the roadway, traveled through a ditch for 25 yards and struck a tree.
Carpenter was cited with failure to maintain control.