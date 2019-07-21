Couple wins more than $700,000 on game show
A Dubuque couple won more than $700,000 during a national game show broadcast Thursday night. But the two were one decision away from walking away with more than $4 million.
Justin Smith, a coach for the University of Dubuque women’s basketball team, was a contestant on Fox’s “Spin the Wheel.”
Contestants can spin the 40-foot wheel up to 16 times over the course of the game, but only the first 12 are guaranteed to count. During that span, Smith peaked at nearly $240,000 before repeatedly landing on spaces that caused him to lose his entire balance. Going into his 13th spin, Smith had just $1,000.
Before each of his final four spins, his wife, Casey Smith, who is the Hempstead High School girls basketball coach, had the power to secretly accept an offer presented by the show rather than rely on Justin’s next spin — in which he could land on one of many spots in which he would lose all his money and the game would end.
Casey then was brought on stage to reveal her decision — she had accepted a $736,151 offer.
Dubuque teen accused of attempted murder
Police said a Dubuque teen was arrested Thursday for his role in two recent shootings and faces charges including attempted murder.
Isaiah D. Bogovich, 17, turned himself in at the Dubuque Law Enforcement Center on warrants charging attempted murder, intimidation with a dangerous weapon, reckless use of a firearm causing bodily injury and going armed with intent, according to the Dubuque Police Department.
A press release states that Bogovich was linked to a pair of shootings earlier this month.
The first incident occurred at about 11:30 p.m. July 9 in the area of West Locust and Foye streets. The release states that police responded to the area after the shooting was reported and located several 9 mm shell casings.
Police said city traffic camera and private security camera footage showed Josiah D. Lee, 21, of Dubuque, running to a vehicle while being chased by Bogovich, who was shooting at him.
Six days later, Bogovich was again involved in a shooting, according to police. Police said he fired a gun at Lee’s residence, and accidentally shot Randy F. Jackson, 18, of Cascade, Iowa, in the back.
Dubuque council OKs plans for island project
Dubuque City Council members this past week approved plans for a $3.2 million overhaul of Chaplain Schmitt Island.
The project will include the addition of several amenities at Veterans Memorial Plaza, improvements to the East 16th Street bridge, the possible installation of a roundabout at East 16th Street and Admiral Sheehy Drive and an amphitheater. Costs for the project will be covered by Dubuque Racing Association, the nonprofit license-holder for both of the city’s casinos. Consultant RDG Planning and Design included a timeline in the plan.
First up will be the re-imagining of Veterans Memorial Plaza.
Duluth Trading Co. to open center in Dubuque
A Wisconsin company specializing in casual wear, workwear and accessories plans to open a satellite distribution center in Dubuque Industrial Center West.
Duluth Trading Co. announced Monday it will open a 102,000-square-foot facility at 7500 Chavenelle Road during the first week of August. The company intends to hire 12 full-time employees and at least 200 seasonal, part-time employees to support “peak season operations.”
In an email to the Telegraph Herald, Vice President of Human Resources, Asset Protection and Store Operations Dave Homolka explained why Dubuque was a good fit for the company.
Duluth Trading is advertising for warehousing associate, shipping lead, forklift driver and distribution center supervisor positions. Flex and part-time positions will include shipping, retail prep, pick-and-pack and material handlers.
Homolka indicated that the distribution center would ramp up its seasonal hiring early in the fall.
New skate park opens in Dubuque
Fourteen years after it was first envisioned, a 16,000-square-foot skate park has opened to the public at Dubuque’s Flora Park.
“I’ve been coming to this park since I was 3 or 4 years old,” said Randy Guerdet, 21, a Loras College student. “It’s been such as blessing to have (the skate park) here — just given the fact that we have water fountains. We have a bathroom. We have lights. We have public transportation.”
The facility, located near the intersection of St. Anne Drive and Flora Park Road, opened at noon Monday.
Within an hour, more than 25 bikers, skateboarders and scooter riders were grinding down rails, doing figure eights along the sides of deep bowls and launching themselves off a half-pipe.
The attraction can be used during regular park hours, from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily. The skate park cost about $850,000, financed by grants and donations as well as a $600,000 city contribution.