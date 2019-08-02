CASCADE, Iowa — After owning and operating Lyons Service Center in Cascade for 58 years, Pat “Blackie” Lyons and his wife, Betty, are retiring.
The couple recently sold the business to Jake and Jackie McAllister. While it’s been called Lyons Service Center, Blackie’s and Pat’s, its official moniker moving forward is Lyons Service Center, Towing and Recovery.
The Lyons name remains, as do two other members of the Lyons family. Linda (Hoffman) Lyons still will be inside the store, while Randy Lyons still will be in the garage.
Fifty-eight years is a long time for anybody, but Blackie enjoyed the work, as well as the opportunity to do it with his family. “As long as my health stayed good, I was OK with staying working,” he said. “Most days it was great working with (family), and like most families, we just hashed it out about anything and everything.”
Betty said suddenly having time for themselves will actually be a bit of an adjustment.
“Most days we were together anyway, but not being at work will be an adjustment,” she said.
She admits that the adjustment period is a nice issue to have.
“We are going to Nashville in September,” she said. “Owning a business that is open seven days a week, getting time off was a challenge.”