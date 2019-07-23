Police said a man was injured in a motorcycle crash Sunday night in Dubuque.

Christopher A. Burke, 29, of Dubuque, was transported to UnityPoint Health-Finley Hospital by private vehicle for treatment of his injuries, according to Dubuque police.

The crash occurred at about 7:25 p.m. Sunday on West 32nd Street near Carter Road. Police said Burke was eastbound when he failed to negotiate a corner, lost control of his motorcycle and entered a ditch.

Burke was cited with driving with a suspended license and failure to reduce to a proper speed.

