Local law enforcement reported:
- Detric L. Tye, 41, of 622 Alpine St., was arrested at 9:15 a.m. Monday in the 800 block of University Avenue on an outstanding warrant charging domestic assault and child endangerment. Court documents state that Tye assaulted Lindsay M. Miller, 34, of 622 Alpine St., on March 21, in the presence of their 10-year-old daughter.
- Dane J. Freiburger, 25, of 2619 Crissy Drive, was arrested at 3:57 p.m. Monday at the Dubuque Law Enforcement Center, on a warrant charging second-degree burglary and parole violation.
- Joel F. Hass, 42, no address listed, was arrested at 8:18 p.m. Monday at the Dubuque Law Enforcement Center on a charge of escape from custody. Court documents state Hass failed to return to the correctional facility at 1494 Elm St.
- Willshanique L. Evans, 18, of Rock Island, Ill., was arrested at 9:44 p.m. Monday at Kohl’s, 2595 Northwest Arterial, on charges of third-degree theft.
- Jeffrey J. Merz, 56, of 565 W. 16th St., was arrested at 6:02 p.m. Monday at his residence on a charge of domestic assault. Court documents state that Merz assaulted his brother Lawrence A. Merz, 57, of the same address.