Prairie du Chien Area School District will receive a $75,000 grant to help support students’ mental health.
The funding comes from the state School-Based Mental Health Services Grants Program, according to a press release from the Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction.
The department distributed $6.5 million for services to 120 public school districts and one independent charter school.
The grants provide services such as those connecting students and families with community mental health providers, educating youth for social and emotional learning, and training educators to prevent and mitigate the impacts of traumatic exposure on youth, according to the release.