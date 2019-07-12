FARLEY, Iowa -- Police said an intoxicated Epworth man crashed his vehicle near a bar and tried to blame the incident on an "unknown male" who had borrowed his keys.
Dubuque County Sheriff's Department deputies were called to Dirty Ernie's in Farley at abut 2:21 a.m. Friday to investigate a crash, according to court documents. Daniel T. Klein, 27, had called to report that his vehicle had just been damaged in a wreck.
Klein told deputies he let a man borrow his keys. That man then crashed Klein's car a few blocks away, Klein allegedly told authorities.
Klein stated he found his keys on the sidewalk after the man crashed his car.
Deputies said Klein's story had inconsistencies. He later showed them text messages stating "I'm in trouble," "I wrecked" and "I ran" that he had sent to his girlfriend.
Klein was arrested on a charge of operating while intoxicated. He also was cited with not having insurance, failure to maintain control of his vehicle and striking fixtures.