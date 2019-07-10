A group of local residents is petitioning to change the structure of the Dubuque Community School Board.
The group seeks to gather enough signatures to ask voters to change board seats from at-large to ward positions. That means at least some members of the board would be picked based on where members live.
“If we could get broader representation on the school board ... I think there would be at least an opportunity for more discussion about needs in specific schools,” said Naomi Clark, a member of the Dubuque Democratic Socialists.
However, the idea does not sit well with some school board members.
“I think breaking it into wards is not something that is healthy for Dubuque,” School Board President Tami Ryan said.
The petitioners are trying to gather 3,300 signatures by Aug. 25 so the question of whether to implement a ward system could appear on the ballot for the Nov. 5 school board elections.
So far, nearly 1,000 people have signed the petition, Clark said.
Clark said petitioners seek to change the system by which board members are elected because of equity issues they see in the school district. The seven members of the school board currently serve in at-large positions.
Clark said she was particularly concerned by a state report, released late last year, in which Fulton and Lincoln elementary schools were identified as being in the bottom 5% of Title I schools in the state. Title I schools have a high number of students from low-income backgrounds.
She noted that while the district has taken steps such as hiring a new equity director, she does not feel board members have taken enough action to address those issues.
She said petitioners are concerned that people who live in areas with higher concentrations of economic needs do not have representatives from the areas in which they live on the school board.
“We have the evidence that those neighborhoods where we have the greatest needs, the unmet needs, are not at the table,” Clark said. “It’s great that they’ve hired an equity coordinator, but we also need the people who are directly involved, directly affected, at the table.”
While different community members coalesced around the idea for the petition, members of the Dubuque Democratic Socialists have taken a lead in getting the initiative launched, Clark said. That included a training session at the organization’s Dubuque Free School to help interested parties start canvassing.
School Board Member Tom Barton said he thinks a switch to a ward-based system is a “terrible idea.”
He said he is concerned that dividing up board seats by wards would make it harder to fill individual seats. For example, one ward could have two strong candidates, only one of whom would be elected, while residents of another ward might struggle to fill a seat with a qualified candidate.
Barton said a switch to wards also could wind up pitting ward representatives against each other to fight for resources in their own neighborhoods.
“If I’m in a different ward that isn’t getting that (additional level of resources), I can’t think universally about the school system,” Barton said. “It pits kids’ needs against kids’ needs.”
He also noted that the district’s Title I schools receive extra funding and staff.
“This is a solution in search of a problem,” Barton said. “There is no problem right now. If you look at our schools that seem to have more need, they are getting a disproportionate number of resources right now.”
Board Member Lisa Wittman likewise said she had concerns about a ward-based system. She said the principals at individual schools advocate for their campuses and ensure that each school has a voice in the operation of the district.
“What better advocate are you going to have than the person in that building? And their voices are always heard,” Wittman said.
She also said she is concerned that a ward system would cause different neighborhoods to fight for resources.
“That would get us focused on just one area, where we have to continue to look at all the schools, all the kids and give them all the same benefits and opportunities,” she said.
Ryan said she feels the district has done a good job allocating district resources to the schools that need them. She said she frequently visits the district’s Title I schools and knows the needs there.
“We want good people and good candidates on the school board,” she said. “I advocate for anybody to run, and then it’s up for the citizens to decide as a whole who they want to represent them.”
She said she was also concerned that the Dubuque Democratic Socialists’ involvement in the petition would politicize the school board.
“I think that, should it get on the ballot, I would have faith that the community would probably reject that notion of putting the school district into wards,” she said.
School board Vice President Jim Prochaska also said he did not think the board should switch to a ward system and that he believes the community is overall satisfied with the current board.
He said is concerned that switching to wards would make the board more political and that it could lead to board members more concerned about individual schools and areas than the district as a whole.
"The people that are running have a vested interest in our students and in our community, and I'm not so sure that would necessarily happen if we had a ward system," he said.
Clark said that, regardless of the democratic socialist group’s involvement, the issue of representation on the school board already is political.
“Right now the political power is consolidated in certain neighborhoods, I would say, and we want that political power shared,” she said.
Board members Nancy Bradley, Anderson Sainci and Mike Donohue could not be reached for comment Tuesday.