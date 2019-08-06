SHULLSBURG, Wis. – Authorities said a Dubuque teen was injured Monday night when she swerved to miss a deer and crashed near Shullsburg.
Meiara L. Winston, 19, was taken by ambulance to a local hospital for treatment of her minor injuries, according to Lafayette County Sheriff Reg Gill.
The crash occurred at about 6:30 p.m. Monday on Wisconsin 11. A press release states that Winston was driving on the highway when a deer entered the roadway and she swerved to miss it. Her vehicle left the roadway and came to rest in a ditch.
It was severely damaged and had to be towed from the scene.