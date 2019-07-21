GALENA, Ill. – Authorities said a Galena woman was injured in a crash this morning in Jo Daviess County and now faces drug charges.
Dorienne M. Molitor, 22, was taken by ambulance to Midwest Medical Center in Galena for treatment of minor injuries, according to the Jo Daviess County Sheriff’s Department.
The crash occurred at about 3:10 a.m. today on Illinois 84 near West Valley Road in rural Galena. A press release states that Molitor was southbound on Illinois 84 when her vehicle left the roadway, struck a culvert and overturned several times.
Molitor now faces charges of improper lane usage, driving under the influence of alcohol, possession of cannabis and possession of drug paraphernalia.