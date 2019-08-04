GALENA, Ill. — Water at Galena Brewing Co. comes without ice, unless a customer specifically requests it. Beer comes largely without chemical contamination, grain and hops having been sourced as pesticide-free as possible. Meals come without excessive portions, to reduce food wasted in the restaurant.
Co-owner Warren Bell said the company makes those considerations and many more out of environmental consciousness, with particular concern about climate change.
“It’s also kind of a culture of brewing,” he said. “We’re kind to the Earth.”
Bell chairs a committee encouraging others in Jo Daviess County to adopt the same environmental philosophy. The committee — a partnership between the city of Galena, tourism officials and business owners — offers a “green designation” program, which recognizes businesses for sustainability efforts.
“Ultimately, what we’re trying to do is to incentivize it,” Bell said.
The designation became available to lodging establishments in 2015 and soon after extended to retail. Restaurants and professional buildings got their own applications this year. All designees must meet at least 15 criteria specific to their respective categories.
So far, Galena has 19 designated green businesses. Worldwide, growing legions of businesses small and large have expressed commitment to the environment through science-based emissions targets, supply-chain waste reduction and resource conservation efforts.
These leaders are inevitably motivated not only by environmental concerns, but also the marketability and profitability of such moves.
PERCEPTION
Green designation and certification programs — which exist for everything from skyscrapers to chocolate bars — create incentives mainly through marketing. Designees can use their status to appeal to eco-conscious customers. This is especially valuable in a tourism-based economy like Galena’s.
In Galena, designated green businesses get window clings to mark their storefronts. They also are recognized in several local publications geared toward visitors.
“We also see that travel trends are kind of curving towards sustainable travel as well,” said Galena Country Tourism President and CEO Rose Noble, who sits on the designation committee.
Studies and surveys within the travel industry largely show a growing environmental consciousness among travelers. A 2017 survey by insurance provider AIG Travel found that 78% of respondents said sustainable travel was at least somewhat important to them, compared to 52% in 2016.
Far fewer respondents — about one-third — reported actually making frequent sustainable choices during travel. Other reports indicate a lack of awareness among travelers about identifying sustainable locations.
Matthew Carroll, owner of Jail Hill Inn, was one of the first Galena residents to seek the green designation. He said offerings at his inn, like eco-friendly Aveda toiletries and in-room recycling pickup, create a sense of luxury and responsibility.
“As people are looking for places to stay, I think they’re going to appreciate what we’re doing,” Carroll said.
Participants and committee members believe the mere existence of the program and related marketing helps brand Galena as a whole as a green destination as well.
Dubuque’s 7 Hills Brewing Co. achieved bronze-level Iowa Green Brewery Certification through the University of Northern Iowa soon after opening. Owner Keith Gutierrez said he does not want the brewery’s marketing to lean too heavily on such designations.
“It’s a fine line between ‘Hey, look what we’re doing,’ and ‘Aren’t we awesome?’” he said.
He believes his own efforts are legitimate, but said he sees companies abuse sustainability-based branding far too often.
“Green-washing” occurs when a company puts more effort into marketing itself as sustainable than reducing its environmental footprint. These companies often use vague statements suggesting sustainable practices without providing concrete evidence.
The Petal Project, a green business certification led by Iowa’s East Central Intergovernmental Association from 2009 to 2017, required applicants to meet 61 specific criteria in a several-years-long process to ensure they made a true impact.
Fourteen eastern Iowa entities earned the certification, and 18 more partially completed the process.
In the program’s heyday, Petal-certified businesses got plaques, window clings, use of the Petal Project logo, ribbon-cutting ceremonies with local officials and even press attention. Today, a modified application is still available as a self-guided resource, said ECIA special programs manager Holly McPherson.
Farley, Iowa, machinery manufacturer EIMCo achieved Petal certification in 2013. President Mike Burgess, who did not work for the company at the time, said he thought it provided a “marketing testimonial.”
“We’re in a small community, and we want to be recognized as a company that’s doing what’s right,” he said.
Burgess said the company’s website still features the Petal Project logo, though it may not be very recognizable to customers.
“It never really became a household name,” McPherson said.
PROFIT
McPherson attributed Petal Project’s demise primarily to the administration’s inability to appeal concretely to businesses’ financial sense.
“I think the biggest thing always comes down to the dollar,” she said. “We were never able to put a (return on investment) on it.”
After grant funding dwindled, the program had to start charging membership fees as well, McPherson said.
Most businesses can find at least some savings in sustainability. But Galena Country Tourism’s Noble said educating businesses on that matter is challenging.
“We’re kind of telling people to take the leap of faith and then watch the revenue grow,” she said.
Practices based on reducing or reusing material can squeeze savings or extra revenue from would-be waste.
In the 7 Hills kitchen, employees are perfecting a recipe for dog treats made of spent grain that they plan to one day sell to customers.
Driftless Market, a Platteville, Wis., organic grocer and deli, stopped providing plastic grocery bags and uses imperfect-looking produce in made-in-house products. Owners Jayne Dunnum and Heidi Dyas-McBeth said growing up in the 1970s energy crisis helped shape their economic practicality.
Green building features like appliances, lighting and heating and cooling systems can create considerable savings on utility bills as well.
Burgess said economics were the No. 1 reason EIMCo decided to switch to more sustainable appliances and technology in pursuit of Petal certification.
Upon converting to LED bulbs, the facility saved about 75% on lighting expenses, Burgess said a predecessor told him. Other investments like low-flow faucets and motion sensors further reduce EIMCo’s utility bills.
But these investments can take years to pay off.
“When you’re doing a lot of these initiatives, you really do have to ‘pay it forward,’” said Jason Putz, owner and physical therapist at Physical Therapy Solutions, a 2014 Petal-certified business.
Among the most visible of Putz’ many efforts are the solar panels at his clinics in Dyersville and Manchester, Iowa. The bigger one powers the entire Manchester facility. He expects to see a return in eight years.
Carroll invested up-front in a water heater that cuts energy use by heating only drawn-upon water and an in-floor heating system at Jail Hill Inn. He believes the water heater, which cost about twice as much as a traditional option, has already paid for itself since the inn’s 2015 opening.
The about $20,000 in-floor heating system, installed in more than 2,000 square feet of the inn’s first floor, is slowly saving money by drastically cutting furnace use in spring and fall. Carroll is not sure, though, when it will be paid off. Though it may take several years, he believes the investment was worth it, he said.
Certain sustainable practices and products, however, come with increased cost and no return at all. Green cleaning and paper products typically cost more than store brand, for example, and bring in no revenue.
When Platteville’s Main Street Sustainability Committee attempted to establish a food waste recycling program for businesses, profitability became a stumbling block, Main Street Executive Director Jack Luedtke said. The pickup costs and effort required proved prohibitive for businesses.
In Dubuque, a handful of businesses pay for food scrap pickup by the city. Gutierrez pays $40 monthly for two 65-gallon carts at 7 Hills.
“We lose money by doing what I consider right,” he said.
Plans to share a dumpster with a nearby business and use a private pick-up company could cost 7 Hills about $250 monthly, Gutierrez said.
But Driftless Market owners found their own solution to compost pickup and managed to save money in the process, keeping about 25 gallons of food waste out of the landfill per week.
A Cassville, Wis., commercial compost producer called Big River Organics picks up the all-organic waste for free. Dunnum called it a “symbiotic relationship.”
She thinks the waste diversion might even reduce the market’s pick-up costs with the city of Platteville, she said.
PLANET
In Dubuque, “early adopters” of sustainability in business seem to be driven primarily by profit, city Sustainability Coordinator Gina Bell said. But she has concerns about that motivation.
“We tend to focus on ‘How much is it going to cost? How much am I going to save?’” she said. “I think this is fundamentally the wrong thing to focus on.”
For her, the value of sustainability cannot be measured in dollars. The cost of sustainable practices accounts for external costs to natural systems, she said.
Some business owners share that philosophy.
Putz’ personal passion for the planet has him working conversations about the Earth into PT appointments and running a library for used walkers, crutches and shower chairs in the back of the clinic.
Dunnum explained that Driftless Market was founded with certain core principles.
“One of them was to have the smallest footprint as a store as we could manage,” she said. “The question to me is, why wouldn’t you want (sustainability) at the core of your business?”
Warren Bell and Gutierrez said environmental responsibility was the primary reason their breweries strove to be green as well.
The actions of those businesses factor into the much larger environmental impact of the commercial sector as a whole. In Dubuque, commercial operations accounted for 22% of the city’s greenhouse gas emissions in 2018, according to the city’s most recent inventory.
But in a broader context, bigger feet might seem to overshadow the commercial footprint, diminishing the apparent impact of any one actor.
In Iowa, agriculture is the biggest emitter of greenhouse gases. The Department of Natural Resources attributes 30% of emissions to agriculture, while residential, commercial and industrial emissions combined contribute just 23%.
Though little all-encompassing data exists, experts mostly agree the industrial sector produces the majority of the nation’s garbage, with many sources putting municipal solid waste (which encompasses household and commercial garbage) at about 3% of the total.
Meanwhile, the U.S. Geological Service attributes only about 12% of U.S. water use to the public supply, with agricultural and industrial operations again using far more.
Proponents of sustainable business believe their actions can make a real difference, however.
Noble said reusable straws can lead a business to biodegradable takeout and then to composting.
“It’s these little steps that add up,” she said. “It starts small, and it kind of has the ability to snowball.”
Warren Bell placed Galena Brewing Co.’s efforts into the big picture.
“It’s not going to be substantial, but if the whole of Galena is doing it, it’s going to be more substantial,” he said. “If we just keep chipping away at this, I think we will transform the environment and transform the community.”
IS OUTSIDE ENCOURAGEMENT NECESSARY?
ECIA’s McPherson said in its earliest days, when sustainability was just emerging as a buzzword, the Petal Project provided one-on-one guidance navigating the emerging field. Today, she feels that is no longer necessary.
“If they want to make an effort, they are kind of doing it on their own,” she said.
Galena Country Tourism’s Noble and City of Galena facilities manager Janelle Keeffer, another designation committee member, acknowledged that among Galena’s green designees, the same pattern seems evident. Sustainability efforts at Galena Brewing Co. and Jail Hill Inn predated their green designations, for example.
“It was a nice recognition of what I was doing all along,” Carroll said.
Noble and Keeffer said they are working on metrics to provide quantitative evidence of the benefits of their program to further convince new businesses to apply.
Luedtke is proud that Platteville’s Main Street is a leader in sustainability among other Main Street programs in Wisconsin. He said a free LED installation progress through the organization helped 17 businesses cut energy use over two summers.
Driftless Market’s Dunnum said she found that program really helpful.
“I think businesses, especially small businesses, get really caught up in the day to day,” Dunnum said.“Sometimes having an outside group to kind of facilitate some of that is really helpful to businesses.”
Gina Bell said the City of Dubuque hopes to provide a sustainable model overall but is not currently targeting businesses.
“It’s hard to say, ‘Hey, you need to make this change,’ when you’re not doing it yourself,” she said.
The City of Galena, however, sees itself differently. City officials conceived of the green designation and continue to participate through the committee.
The committee is currently filing to become a totally independent 501©(3) nonprofit called Galena Country Sustainability Alliance, Keeffer said. She is not sure whether the city will have a hand in that, but City Administrator Mark Moran sees the city’s role in promoting sustainability among businesses as critical.
“Real change at the community level often has to start with the local government,” Moran said. “If the city didn’t start the program, it probably wasn’t going to happen, or it wasn’t going to have enough momentum to be successful.”