As Wisconsin dairy producers slog through unfavorable market conditions and wet farm fields drenched by persistent rain, a 31-member task force hopes recommendations generated by its members lead to reforms that strengthen the state’s dairy industry.
The group, known as Wisconsin Dairy Task Force 2.0, spent one year generating 51 strategies that were compiled into a recently released report that highlighted potential avenues for innovation in research, financing and infrastructure.
“In this industry, we have been really good at producing this great product, but we’ve been terrible at marketing it,” said Andy Buttles, a Lancaster dairy farmer, who served on the task force.
Dairy Task Force 2.0 is the successor to a 1985 committee, which addressed the challenges the industry faced during that decade’s farm crisis.
Nearly 20 of the new task force’s recommendations already are under consideration. That includes its first priority — the establishment of a Dairy Innovation Hub, for which the Wisconsin Legislature included $8.8 million in its 2019-21 budget.
The allocation would fund faculty positions, research opportunities and equipment for three University of Wisconsin System institutions, including UW-Platteville.
The task force also recommended the allocation of funds within the state budget to hire additional staff at the Center for Dairy Research at UW-Madison.
The employees would invest time developing new uses for fresh milk, new products and new packaging.
UW-Platteville professor Kevin Bernhardt, who assisted the task force, said dairy farming and processing are capital-intensive enterprises, which increases the importance of providing producers with better access to credit.
The task force recommended the creation of a state loan program that would allow farmers to invest in new technologies that enhance water quality by better managing farm nutrients and fertilizers.
Normally due to the novelty of such technologies, few financing options are available, Bernhardt said.
The task force also proposed allocating a set percentage of the total state transportation budget for local roads — an issue of particular importance to southwest Wisconsin, where 25% to 30% of roadways in some counties are in fair or worse conditions, according to a 2017 Legislative Audit Bureau report.
Buttles said poor road conditions can damage dairy transportation equipment and slow trucking times.
The Republican-controlled Legislature included in its 2019-21 budget about $156 million in additional transportation aid for local municipalities.
More important to State Rep. Travis Tranel, R-Cuba City, than the source of funding is its destination.
“We have to make sure we’re getting enough dollars spread out throughout the state to cover everyone’s needs, not just major urban population centers,” he said.