Several Dubuque City Council members this week expressed a desire to soon allow pets in all city parks.
The comments were made as the recently released Dubuque Pet-Friendly Community Assessment came before the council. It was generated by a committee of community members that spent more than six months compiling both community surveys and nuts-and-bolts data on pets’ places in Dubuque.
Ultimately, council members voted unanimously to receive and file the document, but several indicated their desire to take at least some action soon.
“Based on the survey, the No. 1 thing people want is leashed dogs in parks,” said Council Member Kate Larson. “We could do something relatively easy and totally free by allowing leashed, licensed dogs in our parks like every other city in Iowa does.”
Most parks in the city currently are pet-free. Such a move would fulfill one of the requests from Lisa Johnson, president of FIDO Dubuque, who served on the Pet-Friendly Dubuque committee.
“First, change the 50-year-old ordinance to allow licensed, leashed pets in parks,” she said during the public comment portion of this week’s council meeting. “Then, fund a large, quality, pet-friendly park.”
Two weeks ago, FIDO unveiled a proposal for a large dog park in the Port of Dubuque, with the aim of building community support for such an offering. An online petition in support of the move has garnered more than 2,700 signatures.
This week, Council Member Brett Shaw also asked for a vote on changing the city’s ordinance soon.
“I have lived in communities that allow this, and rampant dog attacks and massive piles of dung weren’t something I witnessed,” he said. “This is something we need to be open to. I am hoping we will see this recommendation soon.”
City Public Health Specialist Mary Rose Corrigan said the assessment found no systemic problem with violations in the few parks where leashed dogs are allowed now.
“They were in the single digits per month and many months didn’t have any violations in any of the parks overall,” she said.
Larson said that proved what the council needed to know.
Council Member Ric Jones agreed that no problems had come from opening the current parks to dogs.
The assessment also indicated economic benefits to making Dubuque more pet-friendly, as it appealed to young professionals.
That was reason enough for Shaw’s support of changing city ordinance.
“We make significant investments with the desire and belief that they will help us retain younger community members or attract them,” he said. “This one change seems like something we can do that would have significant impact.”
Jones said he wanted the recommendation to come from the city’s Parks & Recreation Commission.
“I don’t disagree that we could do something,” he said. “If the Parks & Recreation Commission would take a look at that single piece and make a recommendation at their next meeting, I think we could get this done. I would support it.”
Larson, though, pointed out that council members previously received a recommended ordinance change from that commission in 2014.
“I understand saving some of the issues for later, but we’ve been through the process, been through the public input,” she said.
Meanwhile, Mayor Roy Buol continued to call for a longer-term, comprehensive look at pet-friendliness in the city.
“We need to follow the process so we don’t just allow cats and dogs in parks but look at the whole city and how we treat dogs and pets overall,” he said.