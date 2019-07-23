A Dubuque-based financial services firm has announced a 13% increase to its regular quarterly cash dividend.
Heartland Financial USA stockholders of record as of Aug. 9 will be eligible for a dividend of 18 cents per share. The dividend is payable Aug. 30, according to a press release.
As of June 30, there were 36.7 million common shares outstanding listed on the NASDAQ Global Select Market under the symbol HTLF.
Heartland Financial USA, headquartered in Dubuque, is a diversified financial services company with assets of $11.3 billion.
The company provides banking, mortgage, investment and other financial services and has a presence in 84 communities nationwide, according to the release.