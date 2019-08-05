SHULLSBURG, Wis. – Authorities said a woman suffered “severe injuries” in an utility-vehicle crash Sunday evening east of Shullsburg.
Candace S. Montoya, 52, of Warren, Ill., was taken by ambulance to Southwest Health in Platteville for treatment of her injuries, according to Lafayette County Sheriff Reg Gill.
The crash occurred at 7:25 p.m. Sunday on Dunbarton Road near Lafayette County P. A press release states that Richard L. Montoya Jr., 54, of Warren, was eastbound in a utility vehicle with Candace Montoya as a passenger when he failed to stop at a stop sign and over-corrected. The UTV rolled several times, coming to rest on the passenger side.
Richard Montoya was arrested on a charge of operating while intoxicated causing injury, and he was taken to Lafayette County Jail, where he was booked and "released to a responsible party." He also was cited with careless operation of a UTV/ATV.