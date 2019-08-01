There were 30 citations issued during a multi-agency safety and enforcement project in Dubuque last week.
Officers with Dubuque police, the Iowa State Patrol and the City of Dubuque animal control conducted the effort from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday, July 26, according to a press release. Officers “targeted the high-impact call areas of the city,” the release stated.
Citations issued were as follows:
- Speeding — Nine
- No insurance — Four
- Cellphone violations — Two
- Stop sign violation — One
- Improper use of lanes — One
- Unsafe passing — One
- Seatbelt violation — One
- Defective muffler — One
- Window tint — Two
- Registration violation — Two
- Failure to license pet — One
- Pet running loose — One
- Pet tag violations — Three
- Dog waste violations — One