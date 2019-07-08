The weekly Downtown Friday Night in Dyersville will adopt a holiday theme later this week with “Christmas in July.”
At the event, set for Friday, July 12, members of the Dyersville Area Chamber of Commerce also will be collecting nonperishable food items and hygiene products for the local food pantry.
The free evening out also will include area food vendors, games and activities for kids — including the “molar express” train ride — and a performance from the band Whiskey Revival from 6:30 to 10 p.m. on First Avenue East.
Attendees also are encouraged to participate in a costume contest. The criteria: dressing like Santa Claus in the summer. The winner of the contest will be awarded $50.
Other frosty figures will include the Grinch; Anna and Elsa from the movie “Frozen”; and possibly even Santa Claus himself.