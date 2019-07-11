Dubuque police reported:
- Chandis L. Perry, 45, of Coralville, Iowa, was arrested Tuesday in the 600 block of White Street on two counts of unlawful possession of a prescription drug and possession of drug paraphernalia.
- Damian D. Moser, 29, of 456 Hill St., was arrested at 3:03 a.m. Wednesday at his home on a charge of domestic assault with injury. Court documents state that Moser assaulted Amanda M. Brimmer, 24, of the same address.
- Maurice D. Angry, 31, of 1373 Iowa St., No. 2, was arrested at 8:27 p.m. Tuesday near the intersection of East 22nd Street and Central Avenue on charges of domestic assault with injury and child endangerment. Court documents state that Angry assaulted Tolisa P. Lafayette, 30, of 211 E. 22nd St., while she was holding her 7-month-old child.
- Rebecca M. Gotto, 34, of 1652 Fairfax Ave., was arrested at 2:24 p.m. Saturday at 250 Mercy Drive on a charge of domestic assault with injury. Court documents state that Gotto assaulted Brian R. Kraklow, 34, of the same address.
- Allen C. Goeschel, 45, of 1050 Rockdale Road, No. 8, was arrested at 4:39 p.m. Saturday near West Locust and Angella streets on a charge of domestic assault. Court documents state that Goeschel assaulted Tammy J. Stanton, 49, of 605 Bluff St., No. 105, on May 27.
- Mystique Community Ice Center, 1800 Admiral Sheehy Drive, reported criminal mischief causing $1,000 in damage that occurred between 9 and 10:15 p.m. Tuesday.
- Crystal A. Brown, 24, of 605 W. 11th St., No. 2, reported $1,380 in vandalism to several items, including a vehicle and a door, at her home from 11 to 11:15 p.m. Tuesday.
- Dollar Tree, 220 S. Locust St., reported the theft of $500 worth of shelving from the store occurring sometime between 7 and 8:15 a.m. Wednesday.