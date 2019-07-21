Even the most-determined Luddite will have a difficult time avoiding the omnipresence of modern technology.
Books that once filled entire libraries now can reside on a single pocket-sized device. Music is recorded, produced and consumed via computer or smartphone, no trips to the store necessary.
Cameras that use film are antiquities. And video games have become so advanced that they rival blockbuster films.
Entire industries — even juggernauts of previous eras — have been greatly disrupted.
But now it is clear that the analog world sometimes is prepared to fight back. Formats and media once written off as dead or dying have proven resurgent.
Booksellers, for now at least, appear to have weathered the e-reader storm. Vinyl records again have become popular, decades after they largely were written off by consumers. And the interest in older technology — such as typewriters and film-based cameras — has brought long-dead companies back from the brink.
“Anything that you have to push levers and move knobs, etc. seems to be somewhat of a fascination with people when everyone has a touch screen,” said Bill Karberg, owner of Peace of the Past antiques in Galena, Ill.
Local experts said it is unclear whether these retro consumer habits are a return to normal or merely flash-in-the-pan nostalgia. But they said the tactile feel of a book or a printed photograph likely has enduring appeal.
“The biggest thing is that people still like to hold a print in their hand,” said Jennifer Tigges, owner of Digital Dubuque, a local photography and videography company. “It’s substantial, and it’s something that’s archivable. If you drop your phone today and you haven’t backed it up in the last couple of days, where is that photo?”
BOOKS ARE BACK
Rumors of the demise of the printed word appear to have been exaggerated.
Membership in the American Booksellers Association, a nonprofit trade organization for independent bookstores, had grown for nine consecutive years as of 2018. Meanwhile, according to Publisher’s Weekly, e-book sales are on the decline, falling by 10% in 2017.
Sue Davis, the owner of River Lights Bookstore in Dubuque, watches sales figures weekly to keep an eye on trends. She has observed a renewed interest in the printed word.
Part of the appeal of books is physical, Davis said.
“If you think of how many people work in front of a computer screen all day, who wants to go home and sit in front of one at night?” she asked. “I’m in front of a screen here (at the shop). And there’s nothing better than cracking back the spine of a paperback.”
There are advantages to the e-book format. Users can transport dozens of books in a single pocket, and e-readers often are backlit, allowing for use in low-light situations.
But a paper-and-ink book has advantages as well, Davis said.
“The progress you make through it, the way you can go back to a point with it,” she said.
Plus, there is the collector’s appeal.
“They’re on your shelf,” Davis said. “They feel like part of your life, of your home. I think that helps.”
GAMING GOES RETRO
Xbox One, released in 2014, has six teraflops of graphical processing power. Games for the system typically require 30 to 50 gigabytes of hard drive storage space.
In stark contrast, the Nintendo Entertainment System, released in 1983, has an eight-bit processor, and games range in size from 128 to 384 kilobytes.
For comparison, 128 kilobytes is equivalent to 0.000128 gigabytes.
So why, then, are so many gamers snatching up consoles and cartridges that were produced decades ago?
“It’s one of those things,” said Tom Kelly, community relations director for Video Games Etc. “In the last few years, we’ve definitely seen an increase. I believe the industry has noticed that.”
All seven Video Games Etc. stores, including the shop in Dubuque, have retro game sections.
“We sell a lot of retro games and systems,” Kelly said. “It’s a big part of our business. We sell Atari on up.”
Thanks to the internet, older video games are available for download on many modern consoles. Some systems — like the aforementioned Xbox One — even offer backward-compatibility, meaning older games can be played on modern systems.
In November 2016, Nintendo unveiled the NES Classic Edition, a miniaturized version of its popular 1980s console. The initial run of 2.3 million units — which, for about $60, came preloaded with 30 classic games — sold out nearly instantly.
The following year, Nintendo released the Super NES Classic — a modern take on the console released in 1991. That, too, sold phenomenally well.
“(Game companies) basically realized these games are still making money and we’re not even making them anymore,” Kelly said. “They’re over 20 years old, and they’re still popular.”
Kelly has a theory on their popularity with gamers, many of whom grew up playing older systems.
“I think it’s the simplicity of those games,” he said. “It just takes them back to a better, simpler time.”
Although the simplicity of play and design didn’t necessarily mean the games were easier to beat.
“They were exceptionally more challenging back then,” Kelly said.
Now, developers are turning to classic intellectual properties for inspiration.
For example, Nintendo is releasing a remake of the 1993 Game Boy classic “The Legend of Zelda: Link’s Awakening.” While the game mechanics will feel instantly familiar to experienced players, the graphics have been updated to take advantage of the power of the Nintendo Switch console.
“It seems like developers right now are starting to go the way of the movie industry, and they’ve started rebooting some of their own properties,” Kelly said. “People can enjoy them all over again, just with better technology.”
POLAROID RETURNS
Polaroid cameras took the photography world by storm in the 1970s with the ability to instantly produce prints.
But the digital revolution slowly killed the once-popular cameras, leading to the apparent death of the brand in 2008.
However, a group of investors calling itself Impossible Project breathed new life into Polaroids, introducing modern versions of the classic cameras.
Instant photography had been making a resurgence even prior to Polaroid’s rebirth. Tigges said her son has been into the cameras for about a decade.
“(The new cameras are) different from the Polaroids of the ’70s and ’80s, but even those cameras are in demand,” she said. “The Polaroid company actually quit making them for a while, and then there was a big uproar.”
What is surprising to Tigges is the interest that young people seem to have in instant-print cameras. Part of the appeal is the physical stability of the product.
Digital photos, until printed, exist only as ones and zeroes. A Polaroid print will, if properly preserved, last for decades.
“We’ve talked about for years all the formats changing,” Tigges said. “The medium itself might not go away, but the ability to view it or play it will.”
She compared it to older technologies such as video or Betamax tapes.
“I don’t have a Betamax to play it in,” Tigges said. “There’s probably nothing wrong with the tape, but there’s something wrong with the player.”
WORD PROCESSING DEVOLVES
Karberg’s entire livelihood depends on the commercial viability of relics from the past.
Even mundane items have an appeal to some.
“I do well with old, dial telephones,” he said. “I sell old, antique oak phones, too. But I’m just talking about the stuff that I had around growing up.”
Karberg’s shops have offered typewriters for decades. And they always have sold very well.
But in recent years, the old devices have been snatched up much more quickly.
“What I’ve noticed is, they sell for a lot more than they used to,” he said. “Typewriters that I used to sell for $25, I put them in here for $85 and they’re gone in a week or two.”
And it is not just the ancient, complex machines that are drawing in customers. The blockier commercial models that once filled offices everywhere have appeal as well.
“It used to be I’d really just look for the really old, elaborate-looking type of things,” Karberg said. “Now, I have luck selling the things that used to look very boring to me.”
He acknowledges that “aesthetically, they’re not nearly as grand, but they still hold that fascination.”
“No teenager can walk by these things without rat-a-tatting for quite a bit,” Karberg said.
MUSIC MOVES BACKWARD
Perhaps the greatest example of resurgent technology is the rebirth of vinyl records.
In 2006, fewer than 1 million vinyl records were sold in the U.S., according to statistics firm Nielsen. By 2018 — the 13th consecutive year in which sales of the format have increased — that total had risen to 16.8 million.
Vinyl records, or LPs, accounted for 12% of all album sales in 2018.
When John Hackett opened his business 22 years ago, he was banking on the sustained commercial viability — and resale value — of compact discs. He even called his shop CDs 4 Change, a nod to the barter-based business model.
Now, CDs are all but dead.
“CDs don’t come in anymore. People don’t have them,” said Hackett. “We have them still, but records seem to be what people want.
“When people come in, they’re looking for vinyl. We sell a lot of new vinyl, but we sell a lot of vintage vinyl as well.”
It is the preferred format for audiophiles, according to Hackett.
“It’s a richer sound. It’s a fuller sound,” he said. “It sounds maybe like you were in the room when they recorded it. It just sounds so much more alive.”
And like many old formats, LPs have value to collectors. In fact, unlike CDs, which are, in essence, digital files in analog disguise, vinyl records become even more collectible as they age.
“It’s the American way to have to hold something, to collect something,” Hackett said.