With the closure of an alley near the Howard and Helen Shelly Memorial Park, Manchester City Council members recently decided to hire an architecture firm to address ailing retaining walls and bring the sidewalk up to Americans with Disability Act standards.
Safety was a concern for city staff, who said the park is seeing increased foot traffic flowing to the downtown area.
City Manager Tim Vick said the retaining walls along the flowerbeds in the park are failing, and with the number of people who like to sit on them, something needs to be done.
Council members approved a $9,500 agreement with Martin Gardener Architecture for the development of the park plan to create ADA compliant walkways, as well as replacing the flowerbeds. The council approved a separate $1,200 agreement with Fehr Graham for survey work.
Vick said the retaining walls might not be reinstalled.
Instead, the flower beds could be planted at a slope.