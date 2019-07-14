Dubuque firefighters responded to multiple reports of structure fires on Sunday afternoon, prompting calls for assistance to neighboring departments.
Firefighters were called to a structure fire on Prince Street, according to a press release. Soon after, a report came in of another structure fire on Adair Street, a vehicle fire on Dodge Street and a vehicle rollover on Loras Boulevard.
Small fires in the Prince and Adair street residences were contained. Neither fire led to any injuries and both remain under investigation, according to authorities. Neither home is habitable due to smoke and electrical damage.
Reached by phone Sunday evening, fire department officials were unable to provide additional details about the calls as they were busy responding to other events. Multiple calls to Dubuque police shift command rang unanswered.
Firefighters were called in from the Key West and Asbury fire departments to assist, the release stated.