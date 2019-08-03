GALENA, Ill. — Galena-Jo Daviess County Historical Society will host an ice cream social fundraiser and hall of fame induction later this month.
The event is set for 2 to 5 p.m. Aug. 11 at Stillman Mansion, 513 Bouthillier St. in Galena. The event will feature ice cream, children’s games, live music and a ceremony honoring 2019 Heritage Hall of Fame inductee Ron Toebaas, according to a press release.
The public is invited to attend the event. Ice cream will cost $5 per cup. A bake sale and raffle also will be held.
The money raised will go toward the work of the historical society.