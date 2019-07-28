An annual event focused on crime prevention through promotion of police-community partnerships will return to Dubuque early next month.
The city’s National Night Out event will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 6, at Comiskey Park, according to a press release. The free event includes food, beverages, games and other activities.
Police and fire department vehicles will be displayed, as will Brandon Prine’s 1997 Ford Mustang dragster, sponsored by the Dubuque Police Protective Association.
The movie “Incredibles 2” will be shown at dusk (approximately 8:30 p.m.) next to the community center.