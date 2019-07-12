Dubuque education leaders have named a new principal for a local elementary school.
Nicholas Hess will become the new principal of Kennedy Elementary School, according to a district press release. Members of the school board will consider the appointment July 15.
Kennedy, located at 2135 Woodland Drive, is home to about 585 students and more than 80 professional and support staffers. Hess will be responsible for "strategic and day-to-day operations of the school," the release stated.
Hess has been a special education instructional coach at Kennedy since 2016. Prior to that, he worked at Bryant Elementary School in Dubuque and at Northwest Special Education Cooperative in Freeport, Ill.