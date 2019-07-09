GALENA, Ill. — The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency is planning a project to clean up an old mine near Galena that has contaminated soil.
The EPA is currently planning to clean up soil contamination for sections of the site that was formerly the Bautsch-Gray Mine, located along Blackjack Road south of Galena.
The mine was created in 1944 to collect concentrations of lead and zinc. However, since its closing in 1975, the property where the mine existed has eroded, contaminating soil, groundwater and surface water, according to a report from the EPA.
“Waste piles contain elevated levels of lead, arsenic and other heavy metals, and soil samples from around the site and a nearby residential property contain elevated levels of lead,” the report states.
From 2010 to 2012, the EPA removed portions of contaminated soil from residential areas surrounding the mine site. Stormwater retention ponds also were built to prevent further runoff of contaminated materials.
The EPA now is looking at ways to further remove contaminants, focusing on three areas that contain elevated levels of arsenic, cadmium, copper, lead and zinc.
The cleanup will involve removing contaminated soil and replacing it with clean soil. The contaminated soil would be covered with a vegetated soil cap or a similar alternative.
The area covered for the project totals 34.2 acres. The report does not state how many local residents are potentially impacted by the contaminated soil.
EPA officials declined to participate in a phone interview in time for this story’s publication.
Hendrica Regez, a member of the Jo Daviess County Board, said problems with the mine have been known about for years. She believes action must be taken to clean up the site.
“We are stuck with it and we need to find the best way to deal with it,” Regez said. “This is a water hazard.”
The effort will take 24 to 36 months, according to the report, although no date is given for when the project will begin.
Regez encouraged Jo Daviess County residents to learn as much as they can about the project. The EPA is seeking public comment until Aug. 7.
“We need to find the best option that will have the least environmental impact,” Regez said. “Something needs to be done.”