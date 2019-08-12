ELKADER, Iowa — After more than 1½ years, an extensive renovation project in the Central Community School District in Elkader is starting to wind down.
When students return to school later this month, crews will be wrapping up work on a new media center, fitness area, music room, locker rooms, restrooms and other improvements.
“The kids are excited,” Superintendent Nick Trenkamp said. “Staff are excited. The community’s excited. They just like to see their tax dollars being put to good work.”
The improvements to the district’s kindergarten-through-12th-grade campus are among multiple renovation projects awaiting students around the tri-state area this fall.
In the most recent round of construction in the Central district, crews demolished a section of the school building and built new facilities in its place.
Students now will have access to a new media center with library and technology space that will be more easily accessible to middle and high school students.
Crews also have created a new fitness area where students and staff will be able to access weight and aerobic equipment.
“I’m just walking into it now for the first time in a couple of weeks, and it looks awesome,” Trenkamp said.
Other projects included a new, dedicated elementary music room and a pair of smaller collaboration rooms for staff to work one-on-one with students. The school building also now has an elevator, which improves accessibility, Trenkamp said.
The work marks the second phase of a renovation and construction project completed thanks to a $6 million bond measure approved in 2017, along with some other funds. Trenkamp estimated that once the work wraps up, it will total $7 million to $8 million.
In an earlier phase of construction, workers created a new commons area and kitchen, remodeled science classrooms, improved security, revamped administrative space and created a main elementary entryway, among other things.
“People are excited,” Trenkamp said. “They walk into our building, (and) it’s got the ‘wow’ factor.”
Other tri-state area school projects include:
Beckman Catholic High School in Dyersville, Iowa
- New concrete patio at the football/soccer/track facility and expanded restroom facilities.
Cassville (Wis.) School District
- Roofing work at the elementary building and painting in classrooms, the high school office area and hallways. Showers also were replaced in the officiating locker room.
East Dubuque, Ill., School District
- Sanded down and refinished high school gym floor and playground improvements. Crews also are fixing the air conditioning at the elementary campus after it broke down at the end of the school year.
Edgewood-Colesburg (Iowa) Community School District
- Heating, ventilation and air conditioning and electrical improvements and painting in classrooms at the Edgewood campus. The Colesburg campus also was improved with painting in some classrooms and new flooring.
Iowa-Grant School District in Livingston, Wis.
- New gym floor at the high school and new bleachers in the elementary/middle school and high school.
Lancaster (Wis.) Community Schools
- Updated 4K, 5K and first-grade classrooms with new flooring, cabinets, counter tops, LED lights and other improvements, as well as 65-inch interactive TVs. Remodels also have been completed in some elementary and middle school bathrooms with new fixtures, lighting and tiling.
Maquoketa (Iowa) Community School District
- Improvements to the football field, including brick pillars and new lighting, new restrooms and a new ticket booth. Renovations also were made to the old gym at the high school, with a new hitting cage for baseball and golf, new bleachers, new drop-down batting cages and a new finish for the floor, among other improvements.
Maquoketa Valley Community School District in Delhi, Iowa
- New double-door locking vestibule at the elementary and middle school building in Delhi. Earlville Elementary School also has a new gym roof and hallway and office carpet.
Potosi (Wis.) School
District
- Remodel of the technical education department with new LED lighting and electrical service, as well as LED lighting and flooring upgrades in other areas of the school.
School District of Shullsburg, Wis.
- New heating, ventilation and air conditioning systems for the east end of the elementary building and the elementary/junior high gym and locker rooms.
Southwestern Wisconsin Community School District in Hazel Green
- Painting and cosmetic updates to the district’s arts building, along with new bathrooms at the football field and new flooring in part of the elementary school.
Warren, Ill., School District
New roof and insulation for the high school gymnasium and new windows in the original elementary wing.