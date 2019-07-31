EAST DUBUQUE, Ill. — Demolition is going to be par for the course over the coming days at Lacoma Golf Club in East Dubuque.
Lacoma’s original clubhouse, which was more than 50 years old, is being torn down following a fire that destroyed the building on Jan. 17. A new clubhouse will be built in the coming months in its place.
The facility, which likely will open in spring 2020, will feature amenities like a bar and grill and social space, according to course officials. There will be new features as well, including an outdoor seating area.
“We have a new clubhouse design,” Lacoma co-owner Sarah Cunningham said. “It’s going to be in the same location, not exactly the same footprint.”
Staffers and golfers both said that though the storied building will continue to be missed, they are hopeful for the what the new facility means for the future.
“Overall, coming from a bad experience, people have really risen to the occasion, and we’re looking to provide good customer service (like) we’ve had over the years,” Cunningham said. “(We’re) looking forward to being solidly back on our feet next season and have a nice new facility to operate out of.”
On Tuesday afternoon, friends Karen Curran, of Sherrill, Iowa, and Kate Meyer, of Dubuque, watched as an excavator broke down one of the former clubhouse walls.
Meyer took a brick from the former foundation as a memento — as have other club members — saying that learning of the clubhouse’s fate was “a tough day.”
“We’re thrilled (to see progress),” she said.
“It’s bittersweet,” Curran added. “It goes from tears to happiness to see the next step coming. ... We’ve had a lot of good times in that building. A lot of fun. I always say that Lacoma is like coming home.”
The two women said they were grateful for the efforts that have been made by club workers in the interim to continue normal course operations.
Pro shop services have continued out of a temporary trailer that was constructed shortly after the fire. Administration operations for the club and Midwest Irrigation, both of which were housed in the clubhouse, have continued out of a vacant house on course property.
A pole barn also has been serving as an event center.
“We pride ourselves in weathering adversity well,” Cunningham said. “We’ve been trying to (offer) the same services we always have, even though we’ve been operating (out of locations) more temporary in nature.”
Keith Kriz, Lacoma’s general manager, said there is a silver lining to the loss of the clubhouse. In some ways, this allows the business to “have a fresh new start,” he said.
“It gives you a new look of how you can do things and possibly move forward with a new building and a new attitude,” he said. “It’s a new page turning for Lacoma.”
There is excitement among staffers surrounding the new clubhouse, Kriz said. They especially look forward to being able to offer outdoor seating in that space, something he feels will help grow the business in years to come.
“What (the building design) came into was, what works best for people who have been here for all these years? And what will work best for the future?” he said. “It’s built and designed in terms of not only keeping the status quo and how things have been in our old clubhouse, but also looking ahead to the future and accommodating growth.”
Cunningham seconded Kriz’s remarks, saying the business’ focus remains helping customers “pursue their passion with golf.”
“We’re always looking for an opportunity to grow the game,” she said. “The fire didn’t change that. ... We’re survivors and we’re going to keep doing what we love, to help people keep playing the game they love.”