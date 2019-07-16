The Dubuque Police and Dubuque County Sheriff’s departments reported:
- Lena T. Bryant, 51, of 90 Main St., No. 201, was arrested at about 11:10 p.m. Sunday on a warrant charging domestic assault. Court documents state that Bryant assaulted James A. Fox, 52, of the same address, on May 17.
- George F. Fox, 51, no permanent address, was arrested at about 10:35 a.m. Sunday near the intersection of University Avenue and Brown Street in Dubuque on charges of possession of methamphetamine, unlawful possession of a prescription drug, possession of drug paraphernalia and fifth-degree theft.
- Spencer S. Irwin, 27, of Peosta, Iowa, was arrested at about 6:50 p.m. Sunday at his residence on charges of domestic assault and child endangerment. Court documents state the Irwin assaulted Samantha Richman, of the same address, on Sunday, including while she was holding her 2-year-old son.