Dubuque will receive a $5,000 grant to continue a healthy lifestyle initiative.
The funding is part of the Iowa Department of Public Health’s “5-2-1-0 – Healthy Choices Count” campaign, which began in 2017, according to a press release.
The funds will help the community “create environments that support healthy choices” by bringing evidence-based strategies for healthy living into schools, childcare and out-of-school programs, health care practices and workplaces, according to the release.
The name of the initiative refers to the recommendations of five or more servings of fruits and vegetables; two hours or fewer of screen time (television, computer, video games, phones, etc.), one hour or more of physical activity and zero sugar-sweetened beverages.