ORAN, Iowa — A second person has died following a crash Wednesday that killed an Edgewood man.

Melody A. Hewitt, 19, of Oelwein, died as a result of her injuries, according to the Oelwein Community School District. She was a 2019 graduate from the district and a current employee.

The Iowa State Patrol previously reported that Charles E. Meyers, 66, of Edgewood, died in the crash. According to law enforcement, Hewitt was approaching the intersection of W Avenue and Iowa 3 east of Oran at about 1:45 p.m. Wednesday when she failed to yield when entering the highway. Hewitt’s vehicle was struck by a SilverEdge Cooperative truck driven by Meyers.

Meyers was pronounced dead at the scene, while Hewitt initially was taken by ambulance to MercyOne Oelwein Medical Center.

