A pre-populated application for the Homestead Tax Credit is available on the Delaware County Assessor’s website at co.delaware.ia.us/offices/assessor/index.htm.
Residents who have already signed up for the credit do not need to reapply, according to Delaware County Assessor Dan Lett.
Residents who are eligible for the credit are homeowners who occupy their permanent residence in Delaware County for at least six months during the calendar year; are confined in a nursing home, extended care facility, or hospital, and the home is not leased or rented; are active duty in the military; and have no other application for a homestead credit on file.