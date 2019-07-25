PEOSTA, Iowa — The Iowa Flood Center will hold a free program at 1 p.m. Sunday at the Swiss Valley Nature Center, 13606 Swiss Valley Road in Peosta.

Participants will learn about the Iowa Flood Information System online tool, according to a press release. The tool provides real-time flood alerts and forecasts to more than 1,000 communities, supports a growing network of more than 250 stream sensors and provides weather conditions for current and past rainfall accumulations.

Participants will also learn about the $97 million Iowa Watershed Approach program designed to reduce flood risks, improve water quality and build community flood resilience.

