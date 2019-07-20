DYERSVILLE, Iowa — The Field of Dreams movie site in Dyersville attracts approximately 100,000 visitors per year.
However, on Friday, local government and city officials welcomed a particularly memorable guest.
Naoki Ito, the consul-general of Japan in Chicago, made a stop at the local landmark as part of a grassroots caravan visit to the state.
The two-day trip was to “promote economy and business partnerships between Japan and Iowa,” he said.
While in Dyersville, Ito also visited the Tomy Outlet store and Big River United Energy’s ethanol plant.
Tomy, which is headquartered in Japan, came to Dyersville in 2011. Ito praised the community for its continued support of the company.
“This is really wonderful to have this opportunity to see one of those Japanese-owned companies,” he said. “(The location) is very active. ... This has been really well-received by people in Dyersville, so to me, Dyersville has been very, very instrumental in promoting this partnership between Japan and Iowa, which I found really great.”
Dyersville Economic Development Corp. Executive Director Jacque Rahe, who was one of the local leaders who showed Ito around, said Tomy officials have been “excellent to work with” over the years.
“We’ve had some great connections through our local senior vice president here in Dyersville to the board and to some of the Japanese leadership that is based in Chicago,” she said.
Japan is one of Iowa’s biggest international consumers, being its third-largest export market. Last year, trade of ethanol made from Iowa corn began between the two countries, something that Ito hopes will allow for continued economic expansion.
“I’m kind of hoping that that will really be opening up opportunities for Iowa farmers to export more, not only pork and beef, but corn through ethanol,” he said.
In addition to sharing an appreciation for toys and agriculture, Ito and local government officials also share a love of baseball. “Field of Dreams” is a popular movie in both Japan and the United States.
Ito called the movie site “a must visit” for Japanese tourists.
“Baseball is so close to our heart like baseball is close to your heart,” he said. “So that’s something (that) is especially bonding our people, the Japanese and the Americans.”
The movie site and farmhouse and its memorabilia impressed Ito as he toured. A ghost player even gifted Ito a baseball cap and baseball.
Being based in Chicago and growing up in an urban environment, Ito said he also appreciated a glimpse at small-town America through his time in Dyersville.
“It’s a great combination of modern development and preservation of old culture,” he said. “I think that is something that Dyersville is really upholding. So, there’s a bit of similarity with what we have been doing in Japan — a combination of tradition and culture with modern civilization and modern development.”
Ito called his visit to the area a success — a home run, a baseball fan might say.
“Our friendship and partnership has been really palpable in Dyersville,” he said.