MOUNT IDA, Wis. — Authorities said a teen was injured in a crash Monday in Grant County.
Lindsey Lund, 18, of Wauzeka, was transported to Gunderson Boscobel Area Health Care for treatment of minor injuries, according to the Grant County Sheriff’s Department.
A press release states that Lund was traveling north on Grant County K north of Hilltop Road in Mount Ida Township at about 8:35 p.m. Monday when three or four deer ran out in front of her vehicle. Lund swerved to miss the animals and drove off the east side of the roadway and down an embankment. The vehicle then struck a fence.