Clarke University
Dubuque — spring 2019 graduates:
Asbury, Iowa — Babara Jean Welbes Rivera, Brianna Tauber, Abigail Rahlf.
Bellevue, Iowa — Katherine Ruff, Katherine Herrig.
Benton, Wis. — Dakota Lovell, Margaret Neis.
Cuba City, Wis. — Alaina Deiter, Danielle Kaiser.
Dubuque — Molly Becker, Emma Burkart, Austin Clemens, Sara Cullers, Tessa Greenwood, Tanner Heeren, Allyson Renforth, Codi Sharkey, Bailey Trentz, Troy Hohaus, Nicholas Becker, Ryan Jeep, Brooklynn Amling, Jessica Blake, Hillary Burgmeier, Elizabeth Davis, Abbie Denlinger, Jenniffer Dix, Ellen Moore, Megan Schmitt, Jennifer Schueller, Eric Lamont-Terrell Jones, Carrie Boots, Brittany Friederick, Danielle Seegmiller, Rebekah Siegert, Rebekah Harvey, Amber Langel, Mackenzi Reeg, Gaelen Watt, Ken Kurt, Kyle Leeson, Alyssa Linden, Cole Smith, Katherine Pineda, Dora Serna, Gabrielle Waddick, Courtney Calhoun, Thomas Corcoran, Robert Lynch, Lindsey Darrouzet.
Dyersville, Iowa — Abigail Funke.
East Dubuque, Ill. — Alexander Lange, Taylor Kuhnen.
Elizabeth, Ill. — Brenden Dauphin.
Galena, Ill. — Lacey Jo Montgomery, Hayley Einsweiler, Linzy Montgomery.
Guttenberg, Iowa — Taylor Fassbinder.
Holy Cross, Iowa — Conner Mausser, Rachael Ploessl.
La Motte, Iowa — Theresa DeVries.
Lancaster, Wis. — Andrew Gates.
Manchester, Iowa — Lucas Fangmann.
Maquoketa, Iowa — Lauren Claeys, Lucinda Althoff.
Peosta, Iowa — Ashley Botsford, Kara Lawler, Shelley Zahn.
Platteville, Wis. — Jayde Russell, Tricia Serres.
Ryan, Iowa — Laura Reiss.
Sherrill, Iowa — Kyle Begle, Victoria Frederick, Alexandra Hanson.
Shullsburg, Wis. — Megan Wiegel.
University of Minnesota, Twin Cities
Minneapolis, Minn. — spring 2019 dean’s list:
Boscobel, Wis. — Tomara Whiteaker.
Platteville, Wis. — Ethan Bernhardt, Venkat Reddy.
Prairie du Chien, Wis. — Haley Stickfort.
Minnesota State University, Mankato
Mankato, Minn. — spring 2019 dean’s list:
Boscobel, Wis. — Olivia Grassel.
Dubuque — McCormick Stephenson.
Epworth, Iowa — Nellie Welsh.
Prairie du Chien, Wis. — Luke Rickleff.
Simpson College
Indianola, Iowa — spring 2019 president’s list:
Dubuque — Leslie Decker, Andrew Roen, Megan Waldbillig.
Manchester, Iowa — Abigail Loecke.
Maquoketa, Iowa — Naryah Dilworth.
Spring 2019 dean’s list:
Dubuque — Maclaine Roush.
Edgewood, Iowa — Elliott Meyer.
Millikin University
Decatur, Ill. — spring 2019 dean’s list:
Asbury, Iowa — Allison Williams, Michaela Williams.