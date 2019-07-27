Selling farm animals can be an emotional business.
On Friday morning, 4-H and FFA members who have spent the past several months raising goats, lambs or pigs took their animals out on the auction block to be sold at the Dubuque County Fair.
The auctions highlighted day four of the fair, which continues through Sunday night at the Dubuque County fairgrounds.
Peosta resident Josie Boyle, 14, dragged her goat out onto the auction floor and struggled with the agitated animal as the auctioneer rambled. She felt a flood of emotions, particularly sadness at the thought of giving up an animal to which she had become attached over the past few months.
“I’m surprised I haven’t cried yet,” Josie said. “It’s like giving away your pets.”
Every year, 4-H and FFA participants acquire animals in the winter that they spend months raising, feeding, walking and grooming.
All of that work, all of those early mornings, culminates when they parade their animals around the Dubuque County Fair to be judged and sold for — hopefully — far above market price.
Ashley Donovan, of Peosta, Iowa, has been showing animals at the county fair since she was 10 years old. Now 18, this year marks the last time she will participate.
But over the past several years, she has learned a lot about raising animals and watching them fetch a high price.
“You’re nervous because you want all that work to pay off,” Donovan said. “I found out that if you come out there and smile out to the crowd that they will usually give you a good price.”
Not everyone at the auction is as experienced as Donovan.
Balltown, Iowa, resident Nicholas Kintzle, 10, sold animals for the first time on Friday. But he wasn’t particularly worried about parting with his two lambs, nor was he nervous about the price they might warrant. He just looked forward to having less work every morning.
“It’s been a lot of work,” Nicholas said. “I’m kinda happy that I’ll be done for a little while.”
For many others, the level of stress during auction day can be suffocating. It’s not just the challenge of wrangling an animal in front of a crowd of 100 people, nor the anticipation of watching the bids rise. Many are simply sad to experience the last moments with animals they have raised.
“You spend so much time with them, and then you end up letting them go,” said Owen Smith, 14, of Farley, Iowa, who showed two lambs at Friday’s auction. “You feed them every day, so it’s easy to get attached.”
Donovan said she used to feel sad to see the animals go, but she’s mostly adjusted. She recognizes that it’s all part of the business of raising farm animals.
“I used to get attached to them, but not as much anymore,” Donovan said. “It’s just how the process works, and you get used to it.”
No matter what the reaction to auction day, 4-H and FFA members said they were glad they could raise animals and participate. It might be a day filled with emotions, but it also leaves them with life lessons and experience.
“I think I’m learning things about responsibility that my other friends aren’t right now,” Josie said. “It’s teaching me lessons that I think will help me throughout life.”