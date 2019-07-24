A woman with ties to Potosi, Wis., now has a unique way to break the ice when meeting new people.
Capt. Mary Ellen Durley, of the U.S. Coast Guard, need only mention her latest posting.
“I’m returning to the Pacific Northwest where I previously served as executive officer in U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Polar Star, so breaking ice is a familiar mission,” Durley said during a change-of-command ceremony last month. “I’m looking forward to supporting the U.S. strategic missions in the Arctic.”
Durley, a 27-year veteran of the Coast Guard, is the new captain of USCGC Healy. She is the daughter of Potosi residents Robert and Mary Durley.
She will oversee an 85-person crew, as well as ensure the safety of 53 scientists and visitors to the 420-foot ship, the Coast Guard’s newest, largest and most technologically advanced polar icebreaker.
According to a press release, the ship will participate in Arctic research, domestic icebreaking, search and rescue efforts, marine environment protection initiatives, homeland security and law enforcement.
The Healy is designed to break 4.5 feet of ice continuously at three knots and can endure temperatures as low as 50 degrees below zero, the release stated.
Durley previously commanded a 140-foot icebreaker tug in Rockland, Maine, and a 225-foot ship in Duluth, Minn. She will serve on Healy for two years.