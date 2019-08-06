Grant County supervisors recently approved spending just more than $270,000 on new voting machines that will be in service by the 2020 elections.
The machines are coming from Command Central, of St. Cloud, Minn. Officials previously estimated their purchase would cost about $300,000. They will replace machines bought in 2006.
County Clerk Linda Gebhard is working on an information sheet to share with municipalities on how they will reimburse the county for the cost of the new machines. The City of Platteville will not be included since it purchased and put into use new voting machines within the past year.
Training for municipal clerks will be held in December and January, with the machines’ first use coming during the Feb. 18 primary.
Command Central will collect the old voting machines and use them for parts to repair other election equipment still in use in the Midwest.