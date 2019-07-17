PLATTEVILLE, Wis. — Platteville Common Council members are considering whether to provide up to $100,000 to finance the construction of an event center in Legion Park.
The contribution would be in addition to a $50,000 challenge grant the city provided in 2018.
Projected construction costs — now totaling about $931,000 — increased due to unexpected site preparation and stormwater management work as well as the installation of a fire sprinkler system.
To date, volunteers have raised more than $735,000 and will continue fundraising efforts. If contributions exceed $831,000, the city’s contribution would be reduced proportionally, based on the remaining funding gap.
Once built, the building would be owned and managed by the City of Platteville.
Council members are expected to vote on the matter at their meeting on Tuesday, July 23.