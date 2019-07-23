SPECIAL AUDIENCE
Today
Tri-State Line Dancers, 9 a.m., Masonic Temple, 1155 Locust St., lower level. Use 13th Street entrance. Details: 563-599-2748.
The Salvation Army, 1099 Iowa St. 11 a.m. beginner dominoes; noon dominoes; 2 p.m. cards.
Senior Citizen Activities, Hills and Dales Lifetime Center, 3505 Stoneman Road. 11:30 a.m. lunch; noon needlework group; 12:15 p.m. open bridge; 12:15-3:30 p.m. dominoes; 12:15-4 p.m. duplicate bridge; 12:15-4 p.m. ladies bridge (dining room).
Wednesday
The Salvation Army, 1099 Iowa St. 9 a.m.-4 p.m. open chapel; 5:30 p.m. Bible study.
Senior Citizen Activities, Hills and Dales Lifetime Center, 3505 Stoneman Road. 10-11 a.m. senior exercise class; 11:30 a.m. lunch; 12:15-4 p.m. open euchre.
BNI Dubuque Chapter, 11:30 a.m., Holiday Inn Dubuque/Galena, 450 Main St. Details: Dave Elliott, 515-865-3862.
Beckman High School Blood Drive, noon, Beckman High School, 1325 Ninth St., Dyersville, Iowa. Details: Shirley, 563-875-6015
PERFORMING ARTS
Today
Music Men A cappella Barbershop Chorus, 7:30 p.m., Summit Congregational United Church of Christ, 2885 John F. Kennedy Road. Weekly rehearsal. Details: 563-552-7064.
Wednesday
Karaoke with Becky McMahon, 8:30 p.m., Denny’s Lux Club, 3050 Asbury Road.
VISUAL ARTS
Wednesday
Smokestack’s Wednesday Night Movie, 8 p.m., 62 E. Seventh St. Second-floor screening room or, weather permitting, on the rooftop.
LITERARY ARTS
Today
Story Time, 9:30 a.m., Dubuque County Library, Holy Cross branch, 895 Main St. A half-hour of stories, early literacy activities, songs and crafts. Designed for ages 3-6 with an adult, but every child is welcome.
Story Time, 10 a.m., Dubuque County Library, Farley branch, 405 Third Ave. NE. A half-hour of stories, early literacy activities, songs and crafts. Designed for ages 3-6 with an adult, but every child is welcome.
Edible Planet, 1 p.m., Dubuque County Library, Peosta branch, 8342 NICC Drive. Learn about the earth’s layers by building a model with edible materials. Then enjoy a planet-sized snack. Pre-registration required. For ages second-fifth grade.
Wednesday
Story Time, 9 a.m., Dubuque County Library, Peosta branch, 8342 NICC Drive. A half-hour of stories, early literacy activities, songs and crafts. Designed for ages 3-6 with an adult, but every child is welcome.
Story Time, 10 a.m., Dubuque County Library, Epworth branch, 110 Bierman Road. A half-hour of stories, early literacy activities, songs and crafts. Designed for ages 3-6 with an adult, but every child is welcome.
Strange New Planet, 1 p.m., Dubuque County Library, Epworth branch, 110 Bierman Road. Learn how astronomers study planets and other outer space objects in this hands-on science workshop. For ages second grade and older.
DESTINATIONS
Wednesday
Toastmasters, 5:30 p.m., Carnegie-Stout Public Library, 360 W. 11th St. Learn to develop speaking, communication and leadership skills in a safe learning environment.
LIFESTYLE
Today
Back-to-Work Classes, 6:30 p.m., Statera, 3375 Lake Ridge Drive. Designed for new moms who are getting ready to go back to work.
Couples Aroma Hand Massage, 6:30 p.m., Statera Integrated Health And Wellness Solutions, 3375 Lake Ridge Drive. Learn about aroma therapy.
COMMUNITY GROUPS
Today
Alcoholics Anonymous,, 12 a.m., Westside Club Room, 1646 Asbury Road. Open meeting.
Alcoholics Anonymous, 9 a.m., 1646 Asbury Road. Day at a Time Group. Details: 563-557-9196.
Women’s Support Group, 9 a.m., Substance Abuse Services Center, Nesler Centre, Eighth and Main streets.
Rotary Club, noon, Dubuque Golf & Country Club, 1800 Randall Place. Details: www.dubuquerotary.org.
SNAP Dubuque, 6 p.m., 90 Main St., Bishop Block Conference Room. For survivors and supporters in a safe environment.
Al-Anon Julien Group AFG, 7 p.m., Intergroup, 1670 Asbury Road.
Overeaters Anonymous, 7 p.m., Mount Carmel, 1050 Carmel Drive, Marian Hall. Details: 563-581-9840.
Wednesday
Take Off Pounds Sensibly No. 285, 7 a.m., St. Paul Evangelical Lutheran Church, 2025 Jackson St. Details: 563-580-9641.
Building Relationships, 10:30 a.m., Dubuque County Library, Asbury branch, 5290 Grand Meadows Drive. Presented by the Riverview Center. For ages seventh grade and older.
Sertoma Club noon, Diamond Jo Casino, 301 Bell St. Details: 563-582-8179 or 563-590-0018.
Men’s Journey to Victory, 4 p.m., Nesler Centre, Eighth and Main streets, group room 2. A support group for men recovering from addictions or other life challenges. All men are welcome. Details: 563-495-1340.
Dubuque Gamblers Anonymous — Keep it Simple, 6 p.m., Northeast Iowa Community College, 680 Main St., room 112. Open support group meeting. Details: John, 563-564-1128.
Al-Anon Westside AFG, 7 p.m., Al-Anon, 1646 Asbury Road, lower level, side entrance.
Al-Anon AFG 8 p.m., United Church of Christ, 206 E. Platt St., Maquoketa, Iowa.
Wednesday Night Women’s AA Meeting, Dubuque Fellowship Club, 1166 Main St., lower level, enter from rear. Details: 563-588-1630.
Alcoholics Anonymous, Grand View United Methodist Church, 3342 John Wesley Drive. Details: 563-557-9196.
Alcoholics Anonymous: The Outcast Group, Multicultural Family Center, 1157 Central Avenue. A 12-step open discussion group for men and women recovering from substance abuse. Details: 563-690-6042.
PURSUITS & HOBBIES
Today
Euchre, 1 p.m., Holy Ghost Catholic Church, 2921 Central Avenue. Everyone welcome.
Bingo, 6 p.m., Holy Ghost Catholic Church, 2921 Central Avenue. Early games begin at 6:10 and regular games begin at 7. All are welcome.
Tuesday Night Euchre, 6:30 p.m., Days Inn Dubuque, 1111 Dodge St. Details: Gary, 563-542-8175.
Wednesday
DIY Welcome Mat, 5:30 p.m., Dubuque County Library, Asbury branch, 5290 Grand Meadow Drive. Create a cool welcome mat using library’s stencils or create a design. For ages 16 and older.
Tri-State Independent Blind Society Bingo, 6:25 p.m., 1068 Cedar Cross Road. 6:25 p.m. warm-up and 7 p.m. regular games. $6 packs. One jackpot pays up to $1,000 and one up to $2,500.
Tri-State Postage Stamp Club Meeting, 7 p.m., Oky-Doky Food Mart/A & W, 250 W. First St., second floor. Monthly meeting of local postage stamp and postal history collectors
Trivia for Dorks, 7 p.m., Dimensional Brewing Co., 67 Main St.